612 CUYAMACA STREET
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM
1 of 12
612 CUYAMACA STREET
612 North Cuyamaca Street
·
No Longer Available
El Cajon
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Cheap Places
612 North Cuyamaca Street, El Cajon, CA 92020
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM HOUSE IN EL CAJON - UPDATED AND CHARMING EAST COUNTY HOME 3 BED 1 BATH $2195.00. LARGE FENCED YARD WITH PATIO. 1 CAR GARAGE. PLEASE CONTACT SD REALTY FOR SHOWINGS! 619-697-0602
(RLNE2626169)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have any available units?
612 CUYAMACA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
Is 612 CUYAMACA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
612 CUYAMACA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 CUYAMACA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 612 CUYAMACA STREET offers parking.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have a pool?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have accessible units?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 CUYAMACA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 CUYAMACA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
