w/d hookup patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

580 N. 1st St. Available 11/01/19 Quaint Single Story Studio Home in El Cajon - Quaint single story studio home in El Cajon



This studio has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is wall heating and a large window allowing for plenty of natural lighting. The property has washer and dryer hook-ups. Large front and backyard with a patio.The large open space allows for RV and trailer parking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



