Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
580 N. 1st St.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

580 N. 1st St.

580 North 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

580 North 1st Street, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
580 N. 1st St. Available 11/01/19 Quaint Single Story Studio Home in El Cajon - Quaint single story studio home in El Cajon

This studio has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove and refrigerator. There is wall heating and a large window allowing for plenty of natural lighting. The property has washer and dryer hook-ups. Large front and backyard with a patio.The large open space allows for RV and trailer parking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash and Sewer Paid. No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5211065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 N. 1st St. have any available units?
580 N. 1st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 580 N. 1st St. have?
Some of 580 N. 1st St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 N. 1st St. currently offering any rent specials?
580 N. 1st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 N. 1st St. pet-friendly?
No, 580 N. 1st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 580 N. 1st St. offer parking?
Yes, 580 N. 1st St. offers parking.
Does 580 N. 1st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 N. 1st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 N. 1st St. have a pool?
No, 580 N. 1st St. does not have a pool.
Does 580 N. 1st St. have accessible units?
No, 580 N. 1st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 580 N. 1st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 N. 1st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 580 N. 1st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 580 N. 1st St. does not have units with air conditioning.

