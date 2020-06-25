Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool

Apt K Available 07/01/19 Spacious, Remodeled Two Bedroom in Convenient El Cajon Location, Available in July!



This lovely 2 bed/1 bath apartment is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.



Local transportation is right across the street. A mere 3-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.



Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.



Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.



No pets, please.



Features:

- Upstairs 2 bed/1 bath apartment

- Community swimming pool

- Gated access

- On-site laundry room

- Resident pays utilities



*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.*



Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/430-Jamacha-Rd-Apt-K-El-Cajon-CA-92019



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



