Amenities
Apt K Available 07/01/19 Spacious, Remodeled Two Bedroom in Convenient El Cajon Location, Available in July!
This lovely 2 bed/1 bath apartment is situated in a walkable location in Hillsdale (El Cajon), close to Sprouts Farmers Market, Starbucks, international grocery store, Grocery Outlet, Walmart, Walgreens, abundant sit-down and fast food restaurants, Wells Park, and more.
Local transportation is right across the street. A mere 3-minute drive to the interstate 8, makes the rest of San Diego easy and quick to reach.
Mission Trails Regional Park and San Diego State University are a short drive away.
Nearby schools include Meridian Elementary, Montgomery Middle, and El Cajon Valley High School.
No pets, please.
Features:
- Upstairs 2 bed/1 bath apartment
- Community swimming pool
- Gated access
- On-site laundry room
- Resident pays utilities
*Photos are of a similar unit in the same building. Features of actual unit may differ.*
Apply online to Pre-lease and Secure as Yours: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/430-Jamacha-Rd-Apt-K-El-Cajon-CA-92019
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4818835)