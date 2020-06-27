All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 308 Fiesta Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
308 Fiesta Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

308 Fiesta Lane

308 Fiesta Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

308 Fiesta Lane, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
308 Fiesta Lane Available 10/05/19 3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home in El Cajon located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This home has hardwood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), garbage disposal, and microwave.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans, the laundry room has a washer and dryer in unit (as-is). Fenced backyard with a covered patio. Gardener service provided. Garage and off street parking available.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant.

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4325231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Fiesta Lane have any available units?
308 Fiesta Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 308 Fiesta Lane have?
Some of 308 Fiesta Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Fiesta Lane currently offering any rent specials?
308 Fiesta Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Fiesta Lane pet-friendly?
No, 308 Fiesta Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane offer parking?
Yes, 308 Fiesta Lane offers parking.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Fiesta Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane have a pool?
No, 308 Fiesta Lane does not have a pool.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane have accessible units?
No, 308 Fiesta Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Fiesta Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Fiesta Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 Fiesta Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College