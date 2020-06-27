Amenities
308 Fiesta Lane Available 10/05/19 3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single story home in El Cajon located within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.
This home has hardwood and vinyl flooring, the kitchen has a gas stove, refrigerator (as-is), garbage disposal, and microwave.
There is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans, the laundry room has a washer and dryer in unit (as-is). Fenced backyard with a covered patio. Gardener service provided. Garage and off street parking available.
Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking
Lease
Please do not disturb current occupant.
PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords
Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.
Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals
Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4325231)