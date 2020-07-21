2566 Brown Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bed-2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon - Two story home located at the Highpoint at Fletcher Hills HOA in El Cajon. Property located near local schools and within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.



This spacious home is partially furnished as shown in the pictures, home has tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen has granite counter tops, the appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. There is plenty of storage space in the kitchen cabinets.



The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a balcony with views of the Valley. Property has a washer and dryer for tenants use. Fenced backyard with a patio. Gardener service provided. Parking available in the 2 car garage.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 700+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5486457)