All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 2566 Brown Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
2566 Brown Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

2566 Brown Dr

2566 Brown Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2566 Brown Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bed-2 Bath Spacious Two Story Home in El Cajon - Two story home located at the Highpoint at Fletcher Hills HOA in El Cajon. Property located near local schools and within minutes to shopping, dining and freeway access.

This spacious home is partially furnished as shown in the pictures, home has tile and carpet flooring. The kitchen has granite counter tops, the appliances are a gas stove, refrigerator and microwave. There is plenty of storage space in the kitchen cabinets.

The family room has a gas fireplace, there is central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. All bedrooms located upstairs. The master bedroom has mirrored closet doors and a balcony with views of the Valley. Property has a washer and dryer for tenants use. Fenced backyard with a patio. Gardener service provided. Parking available in the 2 car garage.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 700+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5486457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2566 Brown Dr have any available units?
2566 Brown Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2566 Brown Dr have?
Some of 2566 Brown Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2566 Brown Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2566 Brown Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2566 Brown Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2566 Brown Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 2566 Brown Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2566 Brown Dr offers parking.
Does 2566 Brown Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2566 Brown Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2566 Brown Dr have a pool?
No, 2566 Brown Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2566 Brown Dr have accessible units?
No, 2566 Brown Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2566 Brown Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2566 Brown Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2566 Brown Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2566 Brown Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Canyon Springs
2000 East Main Street
El Cajon, CA 92021
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Cajon 2 Bedroom Apartments
El Cajon Apartments with BalconiesEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CA
La Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College