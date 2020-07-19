All apartments in El Cajon
255 South 2nd Street #6

255 S 2nd St · No Longer Available
Location

255 S 2nd St, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3Bd Upstairs Condo Completely Remodeled - This beautiful, completely remodeled upstairs 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is with assigned parking space is tucked away in a secure, gated community and is centrally located.

-Centrally located; near shopping, restaurants & Granite Hills High School
-Central A/C & forced heat
-Bright, large living room
-Dining area off kitchen with tile floor, lighted ceiling fan & balcony access
-Great kitchen with many beautiful hard wood cabinets
---All Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, flat top stove, dishwasher & microwave
---Gorgeous Granite counters
---Nice tile floors for easy maintenance
-Great balcony; access from dining area
-Good size bedrooms with mirrored closets
---Master bedroom with private bath & 2 closets
-Both baths completely remodeled with Granite counters & tile floors
-Assigned parking space
-BBQ area
-Laundry facility on-site
-Utilities include water, sewer & trash
-1 Cat or 1 Dog max weight of 30lbs w/approval & additional deposit (meet/greet required)
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Section 8.
-1 year lease. Rent $1,695/mo. Deposit $1,700 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.

255 S. 2nd St.,Unit #6, El Cajon 92019
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.
Must have Good Credit.

Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/OE5Cnyixcvw

Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf

(RLNE2797952)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have any available units?
255 South 2nd Street #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have?
Some of 255 South 2nd Street #6's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 South 2nd Street #6 currently offering any rent specials?
255 South 2nd Street #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 South 2nd Street #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 South 2nd Street #6 is pet friendly.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 offer parking?
Yes, 255 South 2nd Street #6 offers parking.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 South 2nd Street #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have a pool?
No, 255 South 2nd Street #6 does not have a pool.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have accessible units?
No, 255 South 2nd Street #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 South 2nd Street #6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 255 South 2nd Street #6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 South 2nd Street #6 has units with air conditioning.
