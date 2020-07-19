255 South 2nd Street #6

Amenities
3Bd Upstairs Condo Completely Remodeled - This beautiful, completely remodeled upstairs 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is with assigned parking space is tucked away in a secure, gated community and is centrally located.
-Centrally located; near shopping, restaurants & Granite Hills High School
-Central A/C & forced heat
-Bright, large living room
-Dining area off kitchen with tile floor, lighted ceiling fan & balcony access
-Great kitchen with many beautiful hard wood cabinets
---All Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, flat top stove, dishwasher & microwave
---Gorgeous Granite counters
---Nice tile floors for easy maintenance
-Great balcony; access from dining area
-Good size bedrooms with mirrored closets
---Master bedroom with private bath & 2 closets
-Both baths completely remodeled with Granite counters & tile floors
-Assigned parking space
-BBQ area
-Laundry facility on-site
-Utilities include water, sewer & trash
-1 Cat or 1 Dog max weight of 30lbs w/approval & additional deposit (meet/greet required)
-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Section 8.
-1 year lease. Rent $1,695/mo. Deposit $1,700 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.
255 S. 2nd St.,Unit #6, El Cajon 92019
Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.
Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/OE5Cnyixcvw
Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf
(RLNE2797952)