255 South 2nd Street #6

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3Bd Upstairs Condo Completely Remodeled - This beautiful, completely remodeled upstairs 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath condo is with assigned parking space is tucked away in a secure, gated community and is centrally located.



-Centrally located; near shopping, restaurants & Granite Hills High School

-Central A/C & forced heat

-Bright, large living room

-Dining area off kitchen with tile floor, lighted ceiling fan & balcony access

-Great kitchen with many beautiful hard wood cabinets

---All Stainless Steel appliances: fridge, flat top stove, dishwasher & microwave

---Gorgeous Granite counters

---Nice tile floors for easy maintenance

-Great balcony; access from dining area

-Good size bedrooms with mirrored closets

---Master bedroom with private bath & 2 closets

-Both baths completely remodeled with Granite counters & tile floors

-Assigned parking space

-BBQ area

-Laundry facility on-site

-Utilities include water, sewer & trash

-1 Cat or 1 Dog max weight of 30lbs w/approval & additional deposit (meet/greet required)

-Good Credit Required. No Co-Signers. No Section 8.

-1 year lease. Rent $1,695/mo. Deposit $1,700 O.A.C. Renters Insurance Required.



255 S. 2nd St.,Unit #6, El Cajon 92019

Call 619-382-2580 to schedule a viewing.

Must have Good Credit.



Virtual tour: https://youtu.be/OE5Cnyixcvw



Access our application here: http://www.rentals-sd.com/app+cover.pdf



(RLNE2797952)