All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 2344 Valley Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
2344 Valley Mill Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2344 Valley Mill Road

2344 Valley Mill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5736320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have any available units?
2344 Valley Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2344 Valley Mill Road have?
Some of 2344 Valley Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2344 Valley Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Valley Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Valley Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road has a pool.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College