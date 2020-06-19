Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 2344 Valley Mill Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
2344 Valley Mill Road
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM
1 of 36
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2344 Valley Mill Road
2344 Valley Mill Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
2344 Valley Mill Road, El Cajon, CA 92020
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
AMAZING 4 BEDROOM AVAILABLE FOR RENT - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5736320)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have any available units?
2344 Valley Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 2344 Valley Mill Road have?
Some of 2344 Valley Mill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2344 Valley Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2344 Valley Mill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2344 Valley Mill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road does offer parking.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have a pool?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road has a pool.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2344 Valley Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2344 Valley Mill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2344 Valley Mill Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Similar Pages
El Cajon 1 Bedrooms
El Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with Balcony
El Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Grossmont College
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College