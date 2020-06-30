228 S Pierce St

Amenities
2BR Town Home in Gated Community - Well Appointed Town Home in Gated Community
Unit offers 1 1/2 baths with a small private patio.
Residents can enjoy a community pool and club house.
The property is situated with easy access to Hwy 8 and only minutes to Downtown El Cajon, Grossmont Center, Parkway Plaza and Hwy 67.
Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small pets (under 20lbs) allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet. 2 pet max.
Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.
Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279
(RLNE4239047)