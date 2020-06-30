All apartments in El Cajon
228 S Pierce St

228 South Pierce Street · No Longer Available
Location

228 South Pierce Street, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
2BR Town Home in Gated Community - Well Appointed Town Home in Gated Community
Unit offers 1 1/2 baths with a small private patio.
Residents can enjoy a community pool and club house.
The property is situated with easy access to Hwy 8 and only minutes to Downtown El Cajon, Grossmont Center, Parkway Plaza and Hwy 67.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-small pets (under 20lbs) allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet. 2 pet max.

Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

(RLNE4239047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 S Pierce St have any available units?
228 S Pierce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 228 S Pierce St have?
Some of 228 S Pierce St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 S Pierce St currently offering any rent specials?
228 S Pierce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 S Pierce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 S Pierce St is pet friendly.
Does 228 S Pierce St offer parking?
Yes, 228 S Pierce St offers parking.
Does 228 S Pierce St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 228 S Pierce St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 S Pierce St have a pool?
Yes, 228 S Pierce St has a pool.
Does 228 S Pierce St have accessible units?
No, 228 S Pierce St does not have accessible units.
Does 228 S Pierce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 S Pierce St has units with dishwashers.
Does 228 S Pierce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 S Pierce St does not have units with air conditioning.

