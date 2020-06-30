228 S Pierce St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

2BR Town Home in Gated Community - Well Appointed Town Home in Gated Community

Unit offers 1 1/2 baths with a small private patio.

Residents can enjoy a community pool and club house.

The property is situated with easy access to Hwy 8 and only minutes to Downtown El Cajon, Grossmont Center, Parkway Plaza and Hwy 67.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5 yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-small pets (under 20lbs) allowed w/ add'l deposit of $250/pet. 2 pet max.



Please call for a pre-screening and to schedule a viewing.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



(RLNE4239047)