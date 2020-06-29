2171 Falmouth

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

3 Bed-2 Bath Tri-Level Home in El Cajon - Tri-level home located in El Cajon. Within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeways.



This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of counter-top space. On lower level there is a kitchenette with an additional gas stove.



There is family room, home has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Washer and dryer available for tenants use. Enjoy the enclosed patio room and fenced backyard. Parking available on driveway.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer, Gas and Trash Paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. No Pets and No Smoking



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



