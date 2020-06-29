All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 2171 Falmouth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
2171 Falmouth
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:58 PM

2171 Falmouth

2171 Falmouth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2171 Falmouth Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bed-2 Bath Tri-Level Home in El Cajon - Tri-level home located in El Cajon. Within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining and freeways.

This home has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of counter-top space. On lower level there is a kitchenette with an additional gas stove.

There is family room, home has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Washer and dryer available for tenants use. Enjoy the enclosed patio room and fenced backyard. Parking available on driveway.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer, Gas and Trash Paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5590414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2171 Falmouth have any available units?
2171 Falmouth doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 2171 Falmouth have?
Some of 2171 Falmouth's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2171 Falmouth currently offering any rent specials?
2171 Falmouth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2171 Falmouth pet-friendly?
No, 2171 Falmouth is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 2171 Falmouth offer parking?
Yes, 2171 Falmouth offers parking.
Does 2171 Falmouth have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2171 Falmouth offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2171 Falmouth have a pool?
No, 2171 Falmouth does not have a pool.
Does 2171 Falmouth have accessible units?
No, 2171 Falmouth does not have accessible units.
Does 2171 Falmouth have units with dishwashers?
No, 2171 Falmouth does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2171 Falmouth have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2171 Falmouth has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College