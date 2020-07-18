1806 McDougal Way

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

4BR + Office 2.5 BA w/Pool

This great single family house features a large living room hard floor & new carpet new paint with Pool and beautiful backyard .

Year : 2002

Sqft: 1800

Bedrooms: 4 Beds plus Office

Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths

Garage: 2 Car Garage

Refrigerator, Dishwasher.

washer/dryer hookup, stove, microwave

Central Air Conditioning/Heat

Newer carpet

Rent: $2799

Deposit: $2799

Yes we accept Sec 8

No pets

Available now

Contact Ben 858-531-3333

McDougal Way El Cajon



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31253



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4858603)