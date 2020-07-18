All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

1806 McDougal Way

1806 Mcdougal Way · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Mcdougal Way, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
4BR + Office 2.5 BA w/Pool
This great single family house features a large living room hard floor & new carpet new paint with Pool and beautiful backyard .
Year : 2002
Sqft: 1800
Bedrooms: 4 Beds plus Office
Bathrooms: 2.5 Baths
Garage: 2 Car Garage
Refrigerator, Dishwasher.
washer/dryer hookup, stove, microwave
Central Air Conditioning/Heat
Newer carpet
Rent: $2799
Deposit: $2799
Yes we accept Sec 8
No pets
Available now
Contact Ben 858-531-3333
McDougal Way El Cajon

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31253

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4858603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 McDougal Way have any available units?
1806 McDougal Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1806 McDougal Way have?
Some of 1806 McDougal Way's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 McDougal Way currently offering any rent specials?
1806 McDougal Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 McDougal Way pet-friendly?
No, 1806 McDougal Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1806 McDougal Way offer parking?
Yes, 1806 McDougal Way offers parking.
Does 1806 McDougal Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 McDougal Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 McDougal Way have a pool?
Yes, 1806 McDougal Way has a pool.
Does 1806 McDougal Way have accessible units?
No, 1806 McDougal Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 McDougal Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 McDougal Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 McDougal Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1806 McDougal Way has units with air conditioning.
