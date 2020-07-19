All apartments in El Cajon
1709 Eldon Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1709 Eldon Ct.

1709 Eldon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Eldon Court, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have any available units?
1709 Eldon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1709 Eldon Ct. have?
Some of 1709 Eldon Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Eldon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Eldon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Eldon Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. offers parking.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. has a pool.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
