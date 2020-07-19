Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1709 Eldon Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1709 Eldon Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1709 Eldon Ct.
1709 Eldon Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1709 Eldon Court, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have any available units?
1709 Eldon Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1709 Eldon Ct. have?
Some of 1709 Eldon Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1709 Eldon Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Eldon Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Eldon Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. offers parking.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. has a pool.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Eldon Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 Eldon Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 Eldon Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Sublet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Similar Pages
El Cajon 1 Bedrooms
El Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with Balconies
El Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Grossmont College
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College