1654 Murray Ave
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

1654 Murray Ave

Location

1654 Murray Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020
La Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Story House in Highly Desired Fletcher Hills!! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family House in Fletcher Hills, El Cajon. Large Yard! Hardwood flooring, attached 2 Car Garage, New Paint, close to Schools, parks, Shopping and Freeways.

KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven/ Gas Range, Refrigerator, DW, Ton of Cabinet space.

UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Paint, Dual Pane Windows throughout, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, updated bathrooms, fenced private entertaining backyard, Washer/Dryer, Pet okay on approval, No Smoking.

One Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount
Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Good Rental References
No co-signers

GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.

Visit www.realtybyjd.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4481831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Murray Ave have any available units?
1654 Murray Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1654 Murray Ave have?
Some of 1654 Murray Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Murray Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Murray Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Murray Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1654 Murray Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1654 Murray Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Murray Ave offers parking.
Does 1654 Murray Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 Murray Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Murray Ave have a pool?
No, 1654 Murray Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Murray Ave have accessible units?
No, 1654 Murray Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Murray Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Murray Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Murray Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1654 Murray Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

