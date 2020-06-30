1654 Murray Ave

Amenities

3 Bed, 1.5 Bath Single Story House in Highly Desired Fletcher Hills!! - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Single Family House in Fletcher Hills, El Cajon. Large Yard! Hardwood flooring, attached 2 Car Garage, New Paint, close to Schools, parks, Shopping and Freeways.



KITCHEN FEATURES: Oven/ Gas Range, Refrigerator, DW, Ton of Cabinet space.



UNIT/PROPERTY FEATURES: New Paint, Dual Pane Windows throughout, Hardwood and Tile Flooring, updated bathrooms, fenced private entertaining backyard, Washer/Dryer, Pet okay on approval, No Smoking.



One Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 452-1282 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount

Credit = FICO scores 650+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Good Rental References

No co-signers



GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS!! Complete and submit your application online. Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older. Bring copies of your current pay stubs and $35 per application (cash or money orders only) to your viewing appointment.



