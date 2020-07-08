All apartments in El Cajon
1628 Richandave Ave.

1628 Richandave Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Richandave Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL TOTALLY RENOVATED 3 BR, 1.5 BA IN GRANITE HILLS - This home is totally renovated and in beautiful condition. The yard is professionally landscaped, has a large area of grass in the back yard, and a gardener included. Inside you will find two-tone paint and carpet, tile floors, cherry wood cabinets. Pets are ok upon approval and with deposit.

**THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE !!**

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO VIEW THE HOME, PLEASE CALL PARADISE RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES, LLC AT 619-988-2441.

Please Visit Our Website at www.prcpsd.com

(RLNE5806416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have any available units?
1628 Richandave Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1628 Richandave Ave. have?
Some of 1628 Richandave Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Richandave Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Richandave Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Richandave Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1628 Richandave Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Richandave Ave. offers parking.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Richandave Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have a pool?
No, 1628 Richandave Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1628 Richandave Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Richandave Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1628 Richandave Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1628 Richandave Ave. has units with air conditioning.

