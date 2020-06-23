All apartments in El Cajon
1564 Condor Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1564 Condor Ave

1564 Condor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1564 Condor Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1564 Condor Ave have any available units?
1564 Condor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 1564 Condor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1564 Condor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1564 Condor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1564 Condor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1564 Condor Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1564 Condor Ave offers parking.
Does 1564 Condor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1564 Condor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1564 Condor Ave have a pool?
No, 1564 Condor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1564 Condor Ave have accessible units?
No, 1564 Condor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1564 Condor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1564 Condor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1564 Condor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1564 Condor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
