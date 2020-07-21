All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated September 4 2019

1546 Arnheim Ct

1546 Arnheim Court · No Longer Available
Location

1546 Arnheim Court, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$2,850 - 4 Bed / 2 Bath Home located in East El Cajon - Charming home located in the Rancho Arboleda community on a cul-d-sac. Newly Remodeled 4 Bed 2 Bath has added sq ft with a sunroom which could be used as office or playroom. Backyard is resort like with built in BBQ, pavers, and views.

Close to great schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

$2,850/month, 1 month security deposit

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

(RLNE5042315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have any available units?
1546 Arnheim Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
Is 1546 Arnheim Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1546 Arnheim Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 Arnheim Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1546 Arnheim Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct offer parking?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have a pool?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have accessible units?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1546 Arnheim Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1546 Arnheim Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
