1518 Granite Hills Drive #C
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1518 Granite Hills Drive #C

1518 Granite Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Granite Hills Drive, El Cajon, CA 92019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Two Bedroom Condo in El Cajon (Dual Master Bedrooms) - Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath condo with a townhouse feel. It features two master bedrooms, an attached garage with a washer and a dryer, walk-in closet, pantry, all kitchen appliances and a private patio. During the day, the living room is bright and cheery with a window seat, perfect for reading or relaxing. At night, a cozy fireplace offers warmth and ambiance. Other amenities include central heat and air and full private bathrooms for each bedroom. There is a one car garage plus an additional space near the pool. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining area - carpet in the hall and bedrooms.

The community offers many amenities. There is a pool, spa, clubhouse and playground. The location of the unit is perfect. It is situated in the back of the complex offering a more private and peaceful enclave without being too far from the pool or clubhouse. Sorry, No pets.

Great location! The Granite Hills area is a highly desirable area of El Cajon. Great location! Its close proximity to freeway access, desirable school districts, and shopping make it a great convenient place to live.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2374576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have any available units?
1518 Granite Hills Drive #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have?
Some of 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Granite Hills Drive #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C offers parking.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have a pool?
Yes, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C has a pool.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have accessible units?
No, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1518 Granite Hills Drive #C has units with air conditioning.
