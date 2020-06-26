1518 Granite Hills Drive #C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Two Bedroom Condo in El Cajon (Dual Master Bedrooms) - Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath condo with a townhouse feel. It features two master bedrooms, an attached garage with a washer and a dryer, walk-in closet, pantry, all kitchen appliances and a private patio. During the day, the living room is bright and cheery with a window seat, perfect for reading or relaxing. At night, a cozy fireplace offers warmth and ambiance. Other amenities include central heat and air and full private bathrooms for each bedroom. There is a one car garage plus an additional space near the pool. Luxury vinyl plank flooring in the living room and dining area - carpet in the hall and bedrooms.



The community offers many amenities. There is a pool, spa, clubhouse and playground. The location of the unit is perfect. It is situated in the back of the complex offering a more private and peaceful enclave without being too far from the pool or clubhouse. Sorry, No pets.



Great location! The Granite Hills area is a highly desirable area of El Cajon. Great location! Its close proximity to freeway access, desirable school districts, and shopping make it a great convenient place to live.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2374576)