Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1504 granite hills dr c.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1504 granite hills dr c
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1504 granite hills dr c
1504 Granite Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Location
1504 Granite Hills Drive, El Cajon, CA 92019
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Spacious condo in El Cajon - Property Id: 122211
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122211
Property Id 122211
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4888868)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have any available units?
1504 granite hills dr c doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1504 granite hills dr c have?
Some of 1504 granite hills dr c's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1504 granite hills dr c currently offering any rent specials?
1504 granite hills dr c is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 granite hills dr c pet-friendly?
No, 1504 granite hills dr c is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c offer parking?
No, 1504 granite hills dr c does not offer parking.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 granite hills dr c offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have a pool?
No, 1504 granite hills dr c does not have a pool.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have accessible units?
No, 1504 granite hills dr c does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 granite hills dr c has units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 granite hills dr c have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 granite hills dr c does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Similar Pages
El Cajon 1 Bedrooms
El Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with Balcony
El Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Grossmont College
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College