1482 Gustavo St. D

~ Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo ~ - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium unit located between Rancho San Diego and El Cajon!
This unit has an open kitchen floor plan with upgraded appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The rooms are spacious and this unit is 1,188 sq feet. The deck is very large and also has retractable sunshades to provide a cooler space to barbecue or sit and enjoy. The unit has central air conditioning as well as a heater.
This desirable complex has multiple pools and is a quiet neighborhood.
No Pets Allowed
