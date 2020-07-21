1482 Gustavo St. D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

~ Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo ~ - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium unit located between Rancho San Diego and El Cajon!

This unit has an open kitchen floor plan with upgraded appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The rooms are spacious and this unit is 1,188 sq feet. The deck is very large and also has retractable sunshades to provide a cooler space to barbecue or sit and enjoy. The unit has central air conditioning as well as a heater.

This desirable complex has multiple pools and is a quiet neighborhood.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5125095)