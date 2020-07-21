All apartments in El Cajon
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1482 Gustavo St. D
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

1482 Gustavo St. D

1482 Gustavo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1482 Gustavo Street, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
~ Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo ~ - Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium unit located between Rancho San Diego and El Cajon!
This unit has an open kitchen floor plan with upgraded appliances such as a dishwasher, refrigerator, and a washer and dryer in the unit. The rooms are spacious and this unit is 1,188 sq feet. The deck is very large and also has retractable sunshades to provide a cooler space to barbecue or sit and enjoy. The unit has central air conditioning as well as a heater.
This desirable complex has multiple pools and is a quiet neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5125095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have any available units?
1482 Gustavo St. D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1482 Gustavo St. D have?
Some of 1482 Gustavo St. D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1482 Gustavo St. D currently offering any rent specials?
1482 Gustavo St. D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1482 Gustavo St. D pet-friendly?
No, 1482 Gustavo St. D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D offer parking?
No, 1482 Gustavo St. D does not offer parking.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1482 Gustavo St. D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have a pool?
Yes, 1482 Gustavo St. D has a pool.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have accessible units?
No, 1482 Gustavo St. D does not have accessible units.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1482 Gustavo St. D has units with dishwashers.
Does 1482 Gustavo St. D have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1482 Gustavo St. D has units with air conditioning.
