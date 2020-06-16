All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated April 1 2020 at 3:58 AM

1421 Whitsett Drive

1421 Whitsett Drive · (619) 277-4617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1421 Whitsett Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,095

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1764 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower.

Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace. The main Master Bedroom has a newly remodeled bathroom and walk-in Closet. Home comes with central heating/AC, Newer stainless-steel appliances: Refrigerator, Brand New Gas Stove, Double Oven, Washer, and Dryer. The large kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining large families.

Huge fenced in Private flat backyard, great for entertaining, kid sports, and great for small pets to run around. Lots of fruit trees and flowers! Lemon, 2 Avocados, Tangerine, Concord Grapes, and one Multi Fruit Tree!

West El Cajon - Close to Grossmont Community College. Easy 1 Minute Fast Access to Hwy 8, Hwy 125 & 52 Freeway, and Santee Area. Big Storage unit included for tenants use.

No HOA fees. Tenant pays for Utilities & Gardener. Renter's Insurance required. Will accept small pets on approval. 12 Month Lease Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have any available units?
1421 Whitsett Drive has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1421 Whitsett Drive have?
Some of 1421 Whitsett Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 Whitsett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1421 Whitsett Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 Whitsett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 Whitsett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1421 Whitsett Drive does offer parking.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 Whitsett Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have a pool?
No, 1421 Whitsett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have accessible units?
No, 1421 Whitsett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1421 Whitsett Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1421 Whitsett Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1421 Whitsett Drive has units with air conditioning.
