1421 Whitsett Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Fletcher Hills is a highly desired Area - Single Story Home 4 Bedrooms with New Carpet, 2 newly remodeled bathrooms, one with new Walk-in Tiled Shower.



Large 2nd Bedroom can be used as an Office or Formal or Family living room w/ Fireplace. The main Master Bedroom has a newly remodeled bathroom and walk-in Closet. Home comes with central heating/AC, Newer stainless-steel appliances: Refrigerator, Brand New Gas Stove, Double Oven, Washer, and Dryer. The large kitchen has plenty of space for entertaining large families.



Huge fenced in Private flat backyard, great for entertaining, kid sports, and great for small pets to run around. Lots of fruit trees and flowers! Lemon, 2 Avocados, Tangerine, Concord Grapes, and one Multi Fruit Tree!



West El Cajon - Close to Grossmont Community College. Easy 1 Minute Fast Access to Hwy 8, Hwy 125 & 52 Freeway, and Santee Area. Big Storage unit included for tenants use.



No HOA fees. Tenant pays for Utilities & Gardener. Renter's Insurance required. Will accept small pets on approval. 12 Month Lease Required.