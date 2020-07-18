Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1406 Oakdale Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1406 Oakdale Avenue
Last updated May 9 2019 at 10:24 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 Oakdale Avenue
1406 Oakdale Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1406 Oakdale Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
$1050/mo3 bd3 ba2,000 sqft
1406 Oakdale Ave, El Cajon, CA 92021
House for rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have any available units?
1406 Oakdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have?
Some of 1406 Oakdale Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 Oakdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Oakdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Oakdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Oakdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Oakdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Oakdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 1406 Oakdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 1406 Oakdale Avenue has accessible units.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Oakdale Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 Oakdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 Oakdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Talavera Apartments
575 Graves Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
The Woods Apartments
480 Jamacha Road
El Cajon, CA 92019
Summit Park
868 S Magnolia Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Similar Pages
El Cajon 1 Bedrooms
El Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with Balconies
El Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Cheap Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Oceanside, CA
Escondido, CA
Vista, CA
Carlsbad, CA
San Marcos, CA
Murrieta, CA
La Mesa, CA
Temecula, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
Encinitas, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Lemon Grove, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Coronado, CA
Bostonia, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Fallbrook, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
Grossmont College
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College