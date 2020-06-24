Rent Calculator
1397 Pine Dr
1397 Pine Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1397 Pine Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020
El Cajon
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1397 Pine Dr have any available units?
1397 Pine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1397 Pine Dr have?
Some of 1397 Pine Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1397 Pine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1397 Pine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1397 Pine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1397 Pine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in El Cajon
.
Does 1397 Pine Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1397 Pine Dr offers parking.
Does 1397 Pine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1397 Pine Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1397 Pine Dr have a pool?
No, 1397 Pine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1397 Pine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1397 Pine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1397 Pine Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1397 Pine Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1397 Pine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1397 Pine Dr has units with air conditioning.
