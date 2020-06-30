All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1386 E Madison #36

1386 East Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1386 East Madison Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
El Cajon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
$1,100- 1 Bed / 1 Bath Charming Condo in El Cajon - Located in the gated community of La Quinta Gardens complex in El Cajon. This second story unit has a bright open layout with lots of natural light. Upgrades include laminate flooring, granite counters, stainless appliances. Close to the swimming pool, BBQ/picnic area, on-site laundry room and community room.

$1,100/month, 1 month security deposit

SCHEDULE A VIEWING AT https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1386-E-Madison

* 1 Year Lease Required

* First Months Rent and Security Deposit due at lease signing.

* Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

* Pets are only allowed if specified above.

* We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

* We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

* This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

* To submit an application, go to www.ChooseRMG.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

* Realty Management Group is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (619) 456-0000 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

(RLNE3931662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1386 E Madison #36 have any available units?
1386 E Madison #36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1386 E Madison #36 have?
Some of 1386 E Madison #36's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1386 E Madison #36 currently offering any rent specials?
1386 E Madison #36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1386 E Madison #36 pet-friendly?
No, 1386 E Madison #36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 offer parking?
No, 1386 E Madison #36 does not offer parking.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1386 E Madison #36 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 have a pool?
Yes, 1386 E Madison #36 has a pool.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 have accessible units?
No, 1386 E Madison #36 does not have accessible units.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1386 E Madison #36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1386 E Madison #36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1386 E Madison #36 does not have units with air conditioning.

