1349 Partridge Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Spacious corner unit townhome! - Spacious two-story townhome in an excellent location at the foot of Fletcher Hills. Corner unit with nobody above or below. Features spacious open floor plan, brand new carpet, & private patio. One bedroom and 1/2 bath located on lower level with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Full-size washer & dryer included. Nestled in among the mature trees and foliage, directly across from the community pool and spa. Two-car garage directly below unit.



Monthly rent: $1,995

-Utilities included: landscaping, water, trash

-Tenants responsible for electric, gas, internet, cable

-Lease term: 1-year lease



Security deposit: $1,995

Renter's Insurance Required



*Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.



-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.

-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income

-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com



(RLNE4112879)