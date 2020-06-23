All apartments in El Cajon
Find more places like 1349 Partridge Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Cajon, CA
/
1349 Partridge Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1349 Partridge Avenue

1349 Partridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Cajon
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1349 Partridge Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Spacious corner unit townhome! - Spacious two-story townhome in an excellent location at the foot of Fletcher Hills. Corner unit with nobody above or below. Features spacious open floor plan, brand new carpet, & private patio. One bedroom and 1/2 bath located on lower level with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Full-size washer & dryer included. Nestled in among the mature trees and foliage, directly across from the community pool and spa. Two-car garage directly below unit.

Monthly rent: $1,995
-Utilities included: landscaping, water, trash
-Tenants responsible for electric, gas, internet, cable
-Lease term: 1-year lease

Security deposit: $1,995
Renter's Insurance Required

*Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.

-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com

(RLNE4112879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have any available units?
1349 Partridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1349 Partridge Avenue have?
Some of 1349 Partridge Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Partridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Partridge Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Partridge Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Partridge Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Partridge Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1349 Partridge Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1349 Partridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1349 Partridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1349 Partridge Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1349 Partridge Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1349 Partridge Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Avenue
367 Emerald Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Ivanhoe Village
2675 Fletcher Pkwy
El Cajon, CA 92020
Monterey Apartments
1005 N Mollison Ave
El Cajon, CA 92021
Camden Park
525 E Camden Ave
El Cajon, CA 92020
Oak Tree
690 E Main St
El Cajon, CA 92021
Forest Park
1250 Petree St
El Cajon, CA 92020

Similar Pages

El Cajon 1 BedroomsEl Cajon 2 Bedrooms
El Cajon Apartments with BalconyEl Cajon Apartments with Parking
El Cajon Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
Murrieta, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CA
Solana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Grossmont CollegeUniversity of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca CollegeSan Diego City College
Palomar College