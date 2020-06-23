1349 Partridge Avenue

Amenities
Spacious corner unit townhome! - Spacious two-story townhome in an excellent location at the foot of Fletcher Hills. Corner unit with nobody above or below. Features spacious open floor plan, brand new carpet, & private patio. One bedroom and 1/2 bath located on lower level with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Full-size washer & dryer included. Nestled in among the mature trees and foliage, directly across from the community pool and spa. Two-car garage directly below unit.
Monthly rent: $1,995
-Utilities included: landscaping, water, trash
-Tenants responsible for electric, gas, internet, cable
-Lease term: 1-year lease
Security deposit: $1,995
Renter's Insurance Required
*Small pets OK with an additional $200 security deposit and $25 monthly pet rent per pet.
-Application fee: $40 per applicant over the age of 18 living in the unit, this includes a credit/background check.
-Income requirements: 2.5-3x the rental amount in verifiable income
-Sorry, No cosigners, No Section 8
Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Please contact Patti in our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com
(RLNE4112879)