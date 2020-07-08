Rent Calculator
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1321 Greenfield Dr
1321 Greenfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1321 Greenfield Drive, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$ 3,100
2 bedroom 1.5 bath
Gated community walking distance to elementary middle school and 5mins away from high school . Pets are welcomed limited 2
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have any available units?
1321 Greenfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1321 Greenfield Dr have?
Some of 1321 Greenfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1321 Greenfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Greenfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Greenfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Greenfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Greenfield Dr offers parking.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1321 Greenfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have a pool?
No, 1321 Greenfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 1321 Greenfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Greenfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Greenfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 Greenfield Dr has units with air conditioning.
