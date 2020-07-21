Rent Calculator
1315 Naranca Avenue
1315 Naranca Avenue
1315 Naranca Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1315 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Beautiful 4bd/2bth. Walking distance to everything in El Cajon.
Give us a call to view this property at
619-730-9015
1315 Naranca Ave. El Cajon CA 92021
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have any available units?
1315 Naranca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
El Cajon, CA
.
What amenities does 1315 Naranca Avenue have?
Some of 1315 Naranca Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1315 Naranca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Naranca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Naranca Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Naranca Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1315 Naranca Avenue offers parking.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Naranca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have a pool?
No, 1315 Naranca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1315 Naranca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Naranca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Naranca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1315 Naranca Avenue has units with air conditioning.
