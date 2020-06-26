All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:14 AM

1107 N. 1st St

1107 E Main St E · No Longer Available
Location

1107 E Main St E, El Cajon, CA 92019
El Cajon

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1107 N. 1st St Available 08/01/19 2 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Home in El Cajon - Single Story home located in El Cajon, within minutes to public transportation, restaurants, and dining.

This home has been remodeled throughout, with re-finished hardwood floors and carpet flooring. The kitchen comes with an eat in nook, a gas stove, refrigerator, garbage disposal and plenty of cabinet space.

This home has ceiling fans and wall heating, there is a large bathroom with storage, washer and dryer hook-ups. The front and backyard are fenced in, and home comes with an attached 1-car garage.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Pets and No Smoking

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4153951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 N. 1st St have any available units?
1107 N. 1st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1107 N. 1st St have?
Some of 1107 N. 1st St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 N. 1st St currently offering any rent specials?
1107 N. 1st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 N. 1st St pet-friendly?
No, 1107 N. 1st St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1107 N. 1st St offer parking?
Yes, 1107 N. 1st St offers parking.
Does 1107 N. 1st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1107 N. 1st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 N. 1st St have a pool?
No, 1107 N. 1st St does not have a pool.
Does 1107 N. 1st St have accessible units?
No, 1107 N. 1st St does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 N. 1st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1107 N. 1st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1107 N. 1st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1107 N. 1st St does not have units with air conditioning.
