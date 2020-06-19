All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated June 16 2020

1045 Peach Ave.

1045 Peach Avenue · (619) 457-6290
Location

1045 Peach Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

1 Bedroom

Unit #68 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors. The living room comes with wood laminate throughout, a wall AC and access to the balcony overlooking the pool. The bedroom features a large mirror closet and an electric wall heater. The spacious bathroom comes with tile floors and stacked washer & dryer. For your convenience the community pool is just outside the building. Small pets will be considered. This condo is available now so don’t snooze on this one! Give us a call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 Peach Ave. have any available units?
1045 Peach Ave. has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1045 Peach Ave. have?
Some of 1045 Peach Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 Peach Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1045 Peach Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 Peach Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1045 Peach Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. offer parking?
No, 1045 Peach Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1045 Peach Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1045 Peach Ave. has a pool.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1045 Peach Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 Peach Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1045 Peach Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1045 Peach Ave. has units with air conditioning.
