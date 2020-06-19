1045 Peach Ave.

Amenities

Located in a quiet and secure complex just north of the 8 freeway, this updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo is available NOW! The kitchen features granite counter tops, appliances included (refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher) and tile floors. The living room comes with wood laminate throughout, a wall AC and access to the balcony overlooking the pool. The bedroom features a large mirror closet and an electric wall heater. The spacious bathroom comes with tile floors and stacked washer & dryer. For your convenience the community pool is just outside the building. Small pets will be considered. This condo is available now so don’t snooze on this one! Give us a call today!