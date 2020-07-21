1037 Naranca Ave.

UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. AIR CONDITIONING. Super sharp one bedroom, one bath upgraded newer construction granite countertops walk-in closet good carpet freshly done private entrance to see this is to enjoy it as past occupants have done.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
