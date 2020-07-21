All apartments in El Cajon
Last updated October 8 2019 at 4:55 AM

1037 Naranca Ave.

1037 Naranca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1037 Naranca Avenue, El Cajon, CA 92021

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. AIR CONDITIONING.
Super sharp one bedroom, one bath upgraded newer construction granite countertops walk-in closet good carpet freshly done private entrance to see this is to enjoy it as past occupants have done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have any available units?
1037 Naranca Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Cajon, CA.
What amenities does 1037 Naranca Ave. have?
Some of 1037 Naranca Ave.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 Naranca Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1037 Naranca Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 Naranca Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Cajon.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. offer parking?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have a pool?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1037 Naranca Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 Naranca Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1037 Naranca Ave. has units with air conditioning.
