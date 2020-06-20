7178 Twinspur Court

Amenities

garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Here it comes a Well maintained 5 Bedroom POOL house conveniently located in a quiet Cul De Sac. Eye catching landscaping in the front yard takes you to the front door, where it brings you into a bright foyer which leads you to the formal dining area and extra large great room with an open kitchen. 1 bedroom down stairs adjacent to a formal living room or can be used as a home office. Comes to the upstairs, an large open space is great for children play or study. Master suite features walk-in closet, separated shower and tub. there is also a junior master which it has it's own bathroom. Extra large garage provides a lot of storage spaces. IMPORTANT: A spectacular Jacuzzi and heated pool in the back yard. enjoy the great California outdoor living style, and the same time take advantage to the great location. East freeway access to 15, 71, 60 and 91, minutes to Albertsons, CVS, 7-11 and restaurants. Walking distance to nearby parks. Schools are all within minutes of drive. Welcome HOME.