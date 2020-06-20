All apartments in Eastvale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

7178 Twinspur Court

7178 Twinspur Court · (949) 350-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7178 Twinspur Court, Eastvale, CA 92880

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3299 sqft

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here it comes a Well maintained 5 Bedroom POOL house conveniently located in a quiet Cul De Sac. Eye catching landscaping in the front yard takes you to the front door, where it brings you into a bright foyer which leads you to the formal dining area and extra large great room with an open kitchen. 1 bedroom down stairs adjacent to a formal living room or can be used as a home office. Comes to the upstairs, an large open space is great for children play or study. Master suite features walk-in closet, separated shower and tub. there is also a junior master which it has it's own bathroom. Extra large garage provides a lot of storage spaces. IMPORTANT: A spectacular Jacuzzi and heated pool in the back yard. enjoy the great California outdoor living style, and the same time take advantage to the great location. East freeway access to 15, 71, 60 and 91, minutes to Albertsons, CVS, 7-11 and restaurants. Walking distance to nearby parks. Schools are all within minutes of drive. Welcome HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7178 Twinspur Court have any available units?
7178 Twinspur Court has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7178 Twinspur Court currently offering any rent specials?
7178 Twinspur Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7178 Twinspur Court pet-friendly?
No, 7178 Twinspur Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court offer parking?
Yes, 7178 Twinspur Court does offer parking.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7178 Twinspur Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court have a pool?
Yes, 7178 Twinspur Court has a pool.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court have accessible units?
No, 7178 Twinspur Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7178 Twinspur Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7178 Twinspur Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7178 Twinspur Court does not have units with air conditioning.
