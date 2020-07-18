6405 Caxton Street

Amenities

Rarely found beautiful single story home in Eastvale! Features 3 bedrooms and a bonus office room,2.5 baths. perfect layout. Upgraded wood laminated flooring whole house. Large living room and dining area is extremely bright and airy. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, ample hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops.The appealing big backyard is perfect for entertaining with low maintenance. Walking distance to park, distinguish Schools, Banks, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, also close to the Freeway 15, 60, 71.