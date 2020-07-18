All apartments in Eastvale
6405 Caxton Street

6405 Caxton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6405 Caxton Street, Eastvale, CA 91752

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rarely found beautiful single story home in Eastvale! Features 3 bedrooms and a bonus office room,2.5 baths. perfect layout. Upgraded wood laminated flooring whole house. Large living room and dining area is extremely bright and airy. The gourmet kitchen features a large center island, ample hardwood cabinets, granite counter tops.The appealing big backyard is perfect for entertaining with low maintenance. Walking distance to park, distinguish Schools, Banks, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, also close to the Freeway 15, 60, 71.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Caxton Street have any available units?
6405 Caxton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eastvale, CA.
Is 6405 Caxton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Caxton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Caxton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Caxton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eastvale.
Does 6405 Caxton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Caxton Street offers parking.
Does 6405 Caxton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Caxton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Caxton Street have a pool?
No, 6405 Caxton Street does not have a pool.
Does 6405 Caxton Street have accessible units?
No, 6405 Caxton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Caxton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6405 Caxton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 Caxton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 Caxton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
