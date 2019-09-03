Rent Calculator
Home
/
East Whittier, CA
/
16340 RED COACH Lane
Last updated September 3 2019 at 6:39 AM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16340 RED COACH Lane
16340 Red Coach Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
16340 Red Coach Lane, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LISTING AGENT SHANELL CHOIM714-742-2378, SHANELLKCHOI@GMAIL.COM
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have any available units?
16340 RED COACH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Whittier, CA
.
Is 16340 RED COACH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16340 RED COACH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16340 RED COACH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Whittier
.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane offer parking?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have a pool?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have accessible units?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16340 RED COACH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16340 RED COACH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
