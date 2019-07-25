All apartments in East Whittier
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:03 PM

12002 Tigrina Avenue

12002 Tigrina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12002 Tigrina Avenue, East Whittier, CA 90604
East La Mirada

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
pool
Available now!! Gorgeous 3 bed home with large backyard and pool. Sits close to Rancho-Starbuck Junior High, an award winning school. Designer kitchen and baths, recessed lighting and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have any available units?
12002 Tigrina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Whittier, CA.
Is 12002 Tigrina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12002 Tigrina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12002 Tigrina Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12002 Tigrina Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Whittier.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue offer parking?
No, 12002 Tigrina Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12002 Tigrina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12002 Tigrina Avenue has a pool.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12002 Tigrina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12002 Tigrina Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12002 Tigrina Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12002 Tigrina Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
