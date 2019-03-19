9407 Duarte Rd

Amenities

garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Furnished Month-to-Month Rental on the border of San Gabriel, CA and Arcadia, CA



This multi-level condo features 2 bedrooms (both en-suite) and 2.25 bathrooms (.75 bath in master bedroom, full bath in second bedroom, powder room on main level) . The living room features a 3-seater leather sofa with matching loveseat, and a coffee table. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new soft-close cabinetry and quartz countertops, and is open to the dining area that features a 6 person dining set. We provide basic cooking ware and dinnerware. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has been tastefully remodeled with a very modern vibe, new fixtures, and an Eagle Bath Steam Shower. The secondary bedroom is also very spacious and the en-suite bathroom features a jacuzzi spa-like tub as well as standing shower.



The common areas of the condo are all located on the first level while both bedrooms are located in the upper levels. The garage is located on the ground floor but is attached to the condo and can fit up to 2 vehicles. The interior features an open concept layout from the living room to the dining area.



Guests will have access to all community amenities including: the community pool and spa, park-like grounds and gazebos, as well as the barbecue grill located by the community pool.



The condo is in close proximity to a lot of grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping, all within a 2 mile radius. Expand the radius a little more and the choices increase exponentially. Nearby grocery stores/restaurants/shopping include: Pavillions, 99 Ranch Market, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Din Tai Fung (world famous dumpling house), AU79 Teahouse, Mokkoji Shabu Shabu, LA Fitness, Daiso, the high end Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Racetrack, and many nearby parks.



Clean linens and towels are provided as well as regular cleaning service that tailors to your schedule.