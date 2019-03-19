All apartments in East San Gabriel
Find more places like 9407 Duarte Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East San Gabriel, CA
/
9407 Duarte Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9407 Duarte Rd

9407 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East San Gabriel
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

9407 W Duarte Rd, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Furnished Month-to-Month Rental on the border of San Gabriel, CA and Arcadia, CA

This multi-level condo features 2 bedrooms (both en-suite) and 2.25 bathrooms (.75 bath in master bedroom, full bath in second bedroom, powder room on main level) . The living room features a 3-seater leather sofa with matching loveseat, and a coffee table. The kitchen has been remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new soft-close cabinetry and quartz countertops, and is open to the dining area that features a 6 person dining set. We provide basic cooking ware and dinnerware. The master bedroom is spacious and the master bathroom has been tastefully remodeled with a very modern vibe, new fixtures, and an Eagle Bath Steam Shower. The secondary bedroom is also very spacious and the en-suite bathroom features a jacuzzi spa-like tub as well as standing shower.

The common areas of the condo are all located on the first level while both bedrooms are located in the upper levels. The garage is located on the ground floor but is attached to the condo and can fit up to 2 vehicles. The interior features an open concept layout from the living room to the dining area.

Guests will have access to all community amenities including: the community pool and spa, park-like grounds and gazebos, as well as the barbecue grill located by the community pool.

The condo is in close proximity to a lot of grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping, all within a 2 mile radius. Expand the radius a little more and the choices increase exponentially. Nearby grocery stores/restaurants/shopping include: Pavillions, 99 Ranch Market, Whole Foods, Ralphs, Din Tai Fung (world famous dumpling house), AU79 Teahouse, Mokkoji Shabu Shabu, LA Fitness, Daiso, the high end Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita Racetrack, and many nearby parks.

Clean linens and towels are provided as well as regular cleaning service that tailors to your schedule.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9407 Duarte Rd have any available units?
9407 Duarte Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 9407 Duarte Rd have?
Some of 9407 Duarte Rd's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9407 Duarte Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9407 Duarte Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9407 Duarte Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9407 Duarte Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9407 Duarte Rd does offer parking.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9407 Duarte Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9407 Duarte Rd has a pool.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd have accessible units?
No, 9407 Duarte Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9407 Duarte Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9407 Duarte Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9407 Duarte Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA
Altadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles