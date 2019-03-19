Rent Calculator
9176 Southview Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
9176 Southview Road
9176 Southview Road
Location
9176 Southview Road, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Temple City schools. Walk to schools, H-mart, 99 Ranch, Arcadia Mall, parks and hospital. Quiet neighbors. Front unit of a single family. T
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9176 Southview Road have any available units?
9176 Southview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East San Gabriel, CA
.
Is 9176 Southview Road currently offering any rent specials?
9176 Southview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9176 Southview Road pet-friendly?
No, 9176 Southview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel
.
Does 9176 Southview Road offer parking?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not offer parking.
Does 9176 Southview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9176 Southview Road have a pool?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not have a pool.
Does 9176 Southview Road have accessible units?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9176 Southview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9176 Southview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9176 Southview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
