Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

8347 Leroy Street
8347 Leroy Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
8347 Leroy Street, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Please call Listing Agent Stephen Leung at (626)664-4833 for showing and details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8347 Leroy Street have any available units?
8347 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East San Gabriel, CA
.
Is 8347 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 8347 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel
.
Does 8347 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
