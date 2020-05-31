All apartments in East San Gabriel
Find more places like 8347 Leroy Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East San Gabriel, CA
/
8347 Leroy Street
Last updated May 31 2020 at 11:27 PM

8347 Leroy Street

8347 Leroy Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East San Gabriel
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

8347 Leroy Street, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Please call Listing Agent Stephen Leung at (626)664-4833 for showing and details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8347 Leroy Street have any available units?
8347 Leroy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
Is 8347 Leroy Street currently offering any rent specials?
8347 Leroy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8347 Leroy Street pet-friendly?
No, 8347 Leroy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8347 Leroy Street offer parking?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not offer parking.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have a pool?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have a pool.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have accessible units?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8347 Leroy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8347 Leroy Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East San Gabriel Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CA
Altadena, CACompton, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles