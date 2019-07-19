All apartments in East San Gabriel
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:11 AM

8227 Duarte Road

8227 W Duarte Rd · No Longer Available
Location

8227 W Duarte Rd, East San Gabriel, CA 91775
East San Gabriel

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful north San Gabriel neighborhood, property south facing, large backyard, lot over 12,000 SF. Move-in condition, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, family room, and living room with fireplace. Newer remodeled kitchen, two bathrooms. Harwood floors, whole house fan can keep the house cool. Large circular driveway can park 6-8 cars. plus 2 car garage, Large park like back yard with fruit trees. Spacious, bright and airy well maintained home. Close to markets, restaurants and schools. Mountain View and very convenient location. Washer and dryer included.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 Duarte Road have any available units?
8227 Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East San Gabriel, CA.
What amenities does 8227 Duarte Road have?
Some of 8227 Duarte Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
8227 Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 8227 Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East San Gabriel.
Does 8227 Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 8227 Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 8227 Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8227 Duarte Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 Duarte Road have a pool?
No, 8227 Duarte Road does not have a pool.
Does 8227 Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 8227 Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 Duarte Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8227 Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8227 Duarte Road does not have units with air conditioning.
