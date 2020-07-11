4507 E PIXLEY ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter tops, new granite in the bathroom, fresh paint throughout . . . this place is clean and was re-done with love. There is room for your washer/dryer in the service porch. All this place needs is YOU and your positive energy . . . Oh and by the way... we are pet friendly (if your pets are friendly) NO large breed dogs. This home is close to good schools and great shopping and is conveniently freeway close. Please reach out today to schedule a viewing... this is the one you've been wait for.



Application fee $45 MOVE IN SPECIAL . . . $500 off 1st months rent



Deposit $1,995. . . pet deposit (if necessary) $250



Rent $1,995 plus a service fee of $25 per month



(RLNE5825933)