East Rancho Dominguez, CA
4507 E PIXLEY ST
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:25 AM

4507 E PIXLEY ST

4507 East Pixley Street · (562) 362-4165
Location

4507 East Pixley Street, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221
East Compton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4507 E PIXLEY St · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME COMPLETELY UPDATED AND READY FOR YOU! ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN SPECIAL - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has everything you need, new laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen cabinets, new windows, new granite kitchen counter tops, new granite in the bathroom, fresh paint throughout . . . this place is clean and was re-done with love. There is room for your washer/dryer in the service porch. All this place needs is YOU and your positive energy . . . Oh and by the way... we are pet friendly (if your pets are friendly) NO large breed dogs. This home is close to good schools and great shopping and is conveniently freeway close. Please reach out today to schedule a viewing... this is the one you've been wait for.

Application fee $45 MOVE IN SPECIAL . . . $500 off 1st months rent

Deposit $1,995. . . pet deposit (if necessary) $250

Rent $1,995 plus a service fee of $25 per month

(RLNE5825933)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

