All apartments in East Rancho Dominguez
Find more places like 15406 S. Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Rancho Dominguez, CA
/
15406 S. Washington Ave
Last updated July 6 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15406 S. Washington Ave
15406 South Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15406 South Washington Avenue, East Rancho Dominguez, CA 90221
East Compton
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
It comes with two garage alley access,ceiling fans , New carpet and equipped with washer dryer hook up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have any available units?
15406 S. Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Rancho Dominguez, CA
.
What amenities does 15406 S. Washington Ave have?
Some of 15406 S. Washington Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15406 S. Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15406 S. Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15406 S. Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 15406 S. Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15406 S. Washington Ave offers parking.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15406 S. Washington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 15406 S. Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 15406 S. Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15406 S. Washington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15406 S. Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15406 S. Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
