46 South Lotus Avenue

- The room is small-sized that fits a twin size bed and a small desk.

- Bathroom is shared with another 2 tenants.

- Room size is 72 Sqft, with room around 62 sqft 8.5x7.25, closet is around 10sqft

ROOM FOR RENT in a townhouse, small and quiet 4 unit gated community. Great for single male student. SHARED Kitchen, Laundry.

- Rent includes Utilities, Wireless Internet, shared kitchen, shared laundry.

- The Townhouse Very close to several universities and colleges including Pasadena City College (PCC), Caltech, Fuller, Culinary Institute, Art Center and more.

Please note it is room for rent, common area is shared, We DO NOT allow pets, Smoking, and Party in the property. and we prefer MALE applicants since all other roommates are male currently. Deposit is same amount as rent, Application, Credit Check fee is $25. Please call Daniel today for more information now.