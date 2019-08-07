All apartments in East Pasadena
Last updated August 7 2019 at 5:35 AM

46 South Lotus Avenue

46 South Lotus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

46 South Lotus Avenue, East Pasadena, CA 91107

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
- The room is small-sized that fits a twin size bed and a small desk.
- Bathroom is shared with another 2 tenants.
- Room size is 72 Sqft, with room around 62 sqft 8.5x7.25, closet is around 10sqft
ROOM FOR RENT in a townhouse, small and quiet 4 unit gated community. Great for single male student. SHARED Kitchen, Laundry.
- Rent includes Utilities, Wireless Internet, shared kitchen, shared laundry.
- The Townhouse Very close to several universities and colleges including Pasadena City College (PCC), Caltech, Fuller, Culinary Institute, Art Center and more.
Please note it is room for rent, common area is shared, We DO NOT allow pets, Smoking, and Party in the property. and we prefer MALE applicants since all other roommates are male currently. Deposit is same amount as rent, Application, Credit Check fee is $25. Please call Daniel today for more information now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have any available units?
46 South Lotus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 46 South Lotus Avenue have?
Some of 46 South Lotus Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 South Lotus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
46 South Lotus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 South Lotus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 South Lotus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue offer parking?
No, 46 South Lotus Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 South Lotus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have a pool?
No, 46 South Lotus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 46 South Lotus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 South Lotus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 South Lotus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46 South Lotus Avenue has units with air conditioning.
