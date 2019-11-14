Rent Calculator
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:33 AM
1 of 5
175 Madre Street
175 Madre Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
175 Madre Street, East Pasadena, CA 91107
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Easy access to the 210 freeway. Close to the Hastings Ranch shopping area. Utilities included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 175 Madre Street have any available units?
175 Madre Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
East Pasadena, CA
.
Is 175 Madre Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Madre Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Madre Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Madre Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Pasadena
.
Does 175 Madre Street offer parking?
No, 175 Madre Street does not offer parking.
Does 175 Madre Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Madre Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Madre Street have a pool?
No, 175 Madre Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Madre Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Madre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Madre Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 175 Madre Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Madre Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Madre Street does not have units with air conditioning.
