Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

765 Avelar St

765 Avelar Street · (408) 465-2310
Location

765 Avelar Street, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 765 Avelar St · Avail. now

$4,900

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom East Palo Alto Home - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath corner lot easy access to freeway! 2 Car garage, Real hardwood floors, lots of light! Huge bedrooms with organized closets. Best appliances and decor throughout. Low maintenance yards! Don't miss this Beautiful property! $4900 plus deposit, includes yard maintenance.
No Pets.
*IMPORTANT** Please no children at time of viewing properties**

Requirements: Income 2.5x rent, Credit in good standing

Spirit Properties DRE#00408408
www.spiritpropertiesmanagement.com

(RLNE5936169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 765 Avelar St have any available units?
765 Avelar St has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 765 Avelar St currently offering any rent specials?
765 Avelar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 765 Avelar St pet-friendly?
No, 765 Avelar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 765 Avelar St offer parking?
Yes, 765 Avelar St offers parking.
Does 765 Avelar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 765 Avelar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 765 Avelar St have a pool?
No, 765 Avelar St does not have a pool.
Does 765 Avelar St have accessible units?
No, 765 Avelar St does not have accessible units.
Does 765 Avelar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 765 Avelar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 765 Avelar St have units with air conditioning?
No, 765 Avelar St does not have units with air conditioning.
