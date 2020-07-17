All apartments in East Palo Alto
Find more places like 2124 Menalto AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Palo Alto, CA
/
2124 Menalto AVE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

2124 Menalto AVE

2124 Menalto Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Palo Alto
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2124 Menalto Avenue, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
East Palo Alto

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this sprawling property on over 21,300 square feet. You will feel like you are living in your own private park here. The three bedroom, two bath home is 1,904 square feet with an extra family room off to the side which could also be used as an office/guest room or bonus room. Home is beautifully furnished, tastefully decorated and ready for an easy move in. Abundant storage space in the attic and in the wide two car garage. Kitchen is fully equipped and comes with updated appliances and a wonderful kitchen nook for eating meals facing the super large back yard. A wonderfully large deck which provides plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the outdoors. Separate entrance for one of the bedrooms. Renters to verify schools to their satisfaction. Close to Downtown P.A. and M.P. and Stanford Univ,. Enjoy being walking distance to a grocery store with excellent produce and fresh squeezed juices. A walker's paradise for all the wonderful places to walk from here. A true oasis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2124 Menalto AVE have any available units?
2124 Menalto AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Palo Alto, CA.
What amenities does 2124 Menalto AVE have?
Some of 2124 Menalto AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2124 Menalto AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2124 Menalto AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2124 Menalto AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Palo Alto.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2124 Menalto AVE offers parking.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE have a pool?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE have accessible units?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2124 Menalto AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2124 Menalto AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodland Park
5 Newell Road
East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Similar Pages

East Palo Alto 1 BedroomsEast Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms
East Palo Alto 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Palo Alto Apartments with Washer-Dryers
East Palo Alto Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACorte Madera, CALarkspur, CAAshland, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CA
Capitola, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAHighlands-Baywood Park, CASausalito, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CASaratoga, CAAlbany, CAMill Valley, CAMillbrae, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley