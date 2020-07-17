2124 Menalto AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this sprawling property on over 21,300 square feet. You will feel like you are living in your own private park here. The three bedroom, two bath home is 1,904 square feet with an extra family room off to the side which could also be used as an office/guest room or bonus room. Home is beautifully furnished, tastefully decorated and ready for an easy move in. Abundant storage space in the attic and in the wide two car garage. Kitchen is fully equipped and comes with updated appliances and a wonderful kitchen nook for eating meals facing the super large back yard. A wonderfully large deck which provides plenty of space to spread out and enjoy the outdoors. Separate entrance for one of the bedrooms. Renters to verify schools to their satisfaction. Close to Downtown P.A. and M.P. and Stanford Univ,. Enjoy being walking distance to a grocery store with excellent produce and fresh squeezed juices. A walker's paradise for all the wonderful places to walk from here. A true oasis.