on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

A charming 2-bedroom home in an incredible location. Easy access to freeway 101, University Ave, Amazon, Silicon Valley, multiple shopping centers, and some of the best restaurants in the area. The unit is beautifully updated and newly painted. It offers a gorgeous open floor plan, hardwood floors throughout, an incredible aesthetic in the kitchen, and a cozy fire place. This home also has a sweet backyard, perfect for the sunny weather.