Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:42 PM

10300 Rio Sombra Court

10300 Rio Sombra Court · (916) 354-5600
Location

10300 Rio Sombra Court, East Oakdale, CA 95361

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,695

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2085 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
See yourself coming home to this gorgeous 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Oakdale! This bright and spacious home features a spacious kitchen fit for entertaining or find yourself relaxing in the bright, spacious living room. With a large, private yard you can enjoy those warm summer nights outside! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information as characteristics of this property may have changed.
Contact our leasing agent Santos Callejas for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have any available units?
10300 Rio Sombra Court has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10300 Rio Sombra Court currently offering any rent specials?
10300 Rio Sombra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10300 Rio Sombra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10300 Rio Sombra Court is pet friendly.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court offer parking?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not offer parking.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have a pool?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not have a pool.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have accessible units?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10300 Rio Sombra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10300 Rio Sombra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
