612 N. Brannick Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c4fd9a069 ---- This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house is a must see! The spacious living room opens up to dinning area that is overlooked by breakfast bar and kitchen! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space! There is a stack-able washer/dryer located off of the kitchen as well! All 3 bedrooms are good in size and boast open faced closet space! Bathroom has been fully updated and has shower and bathtub! This home has a fenced front yard, driveway parking and back patio area! Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at *Washer & dryer in home *Long driveway parking *Pets allowed per owner approval and additional deposit *Fenced yard $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history