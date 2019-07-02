All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 612 N. Brannick Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
612 N. Brannick Ave
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:23 PM

612 N. Brannick Ave

612 N Brannick Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

612 N Brannick Ave, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c4fd9a069 ---- This gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath house is a must see! The spacious living room opens up to dinning area that is overlooked by breakfast bar and kitchen! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a refrigerator, stove, oven, microwave, quartz counter tops and ample cabinet space! There is a stack-able washer/dryer located off of the kitchen as well! All 3 bedrooms are good in size and boast open faced closet space! Bathroom has been fully updated and has shower and bathtub! This home has a fenced front yard, driveway parking and back patio area! Don\'t let this gem get away, make this your next home-inquire today! Properties can be found at *Washer & dryer in home *Long driveway parking *Pets allowed per owner approval and additional deposit *Fenced yard $39 Application Fee (non-refundable) Credit Check Required Criteria -620 Fico Score -3x monthly rent income -2-year work history -No evictions -No criminal history -Positive rental history

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have any available units?
612 N. Brannick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
What amenities does 612 N. Brannick Ave have?
Some of 612 N. Brannick Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 N. Brannick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
612 N. Brannick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 N. Brannick Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 N. Brannick Ave is pet friendly.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave offer parking?
Yes, 612 N. Brannick Ave offers parking.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 N. Brannick Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have a pool?
No, 612 N. Brannick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have accessible units?
No, 612 N. Brannick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 N. Brannick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 N. Brannick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 N. Brannick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles