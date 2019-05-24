Rent Calculator
6105 Allston St
6105 Allston Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
6105 Allston Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Great 4 unit complex, long term tenants, nice neighbor, centrally located
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6105 Allston St have any available units?
6105 Allston St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 6105 Allston St currently offering any rent specials?
6105 Allston St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6105 Allston St pet-friendly?
No, 6105 Allston St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 6105 Allston St offer parking?
Yes, 6105 Allston St offers parking.
Does 6105 Allston St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6105 Allston St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6105 Allston St have a pool?
No, 6105 Allston St does not have a pool.
Does 6105 Allston St have accessible units?
No, 6105 Allston St does not have accessible units.
Does 6105 Allston St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6105 Allston St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6105 Allston St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6105 Allston St has units with air conditioning.
