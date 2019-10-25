All apartments in East Los Angeles
Last updated October 25 2019 at 11:45 AM

Location

5431 Repetto Street, East Los Angeles, CA 90022
East Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ROOM FOR RENT. NICE SPACIOUS UNFURNISHED ROOM WITH BATHROOM NEARBY, WITH KITCHEN PRIVILEGES. GREAT LOCATION: CLOSE TO SHOPPING, GAS, FOOD, AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have any available units?
5431 Repetto Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 5431 Repetto Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5431 Repetto Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5431 Repetto Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue offer parking?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have a pool?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5431 Repetto Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5431 Repetto Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
