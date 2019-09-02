Rent Calculator
518 N Bonnie Beach Place
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM
518 N Bonnie Beach Place
518 North Bonnie Beach Place
Location
518 North Bonnie Beach Place, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
0
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have any available units?
518 N Bonnie Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 518 N Bonnie Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
518 N Bonnie Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N Bonnie Beach Place pet-friendly?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place offer parking?
Yes, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place offers parking.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have a pool?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have a pool.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have accessible units?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have units with air conditioning.
