All apartments in East Los Angeles
Find more places like 518 N Bonnie Beach Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Los Angeles, CA
/
518 N Bonnie Beach Place
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:48 AM

518 N Bonnie Beach Place

518 North Bonnie Beach Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Los Angeles
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

518 North Bonnie Beach Place, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles

Amenities

parking
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
0

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have any available units?
518 N Bonnie Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Los Angeles, CA.
Is 518 N Bonnie Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
518 N Bonnie Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 N Bonnie Beach Place pet-friendly?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place offer parking?
Yes, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place offers parking.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have a pool?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have a pool.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have accessible units?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 N Bonnie Beach Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 N Bonnie Beach Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

East Los Angeles 2 BedroomsEast Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
East Los Angeles Cheap PlacesEast Los Angeles Dog Friendly Apartments
East Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles