Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

One of the fourplex units. 2nd Floor unit with view from balcony. New Recessed Lighting at Living Room. New electrical wiring. New Water Heather. Close to Fwy 10 and Fwy 710. Minutes away from LAC+USC Medical Center, Cal State LA, and LA County Sheriff Dept. Laminated Wood Flooring. Kitchen & Bathroom Tile Flooring. Double Entrance Door. Laundry Hook-up for stacked washer and dryer. One car garage and a small storage room.