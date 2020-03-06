Rent Calculator
416 N Marianna Avenue
416 N Marianna Avenue
416 South Marianna Avenue
Location
416 South Marianna Avenue, East Los Angeles, CA 90063
East Los Angeles
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice street level one bed one bath unit, newly renovated, nice yard. Right across from Esteban E. Torres High School.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have any available units?
416 N Marianna Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Los Angeles, CA
.
Is 416 N Marianna Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
416 N Marianna Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 N Marianna Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Los Angeles
.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue offer parking?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have a pool?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have accessible units?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 N Marianna Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 N Marianna Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
